Links to Click: What Dudes Wish Girls Would Stop Wearing, Solange Finally Gets Instagram, More

Once you’re home to relax for the evening, browse our list of the best of what the Internet had to offer today!

1. Finally! Solange Knowles joined Instagram, and used the social media platform to share some new images of her posing for shoe brand Puma. [Instagram]

2. Here’s what 17 stylish dudes really wish women would just stop wearing. [Complex]

3. R. Kelly’s grocery shopping list accidentally leaked, and you are guaranteed to be amused by what’s on it. [The Vivant]

4. One of Miley Cyrus’ stylists speaks out on that infamous VMA performance, the death of “ratchet,” and more. [The Cut]

5. Inspired by “It” model Cara Delevingne, here’s how to fake having super bold eyebrows. [Beauty High]

6. See Milla Jovovich as a 15-year-old model in her first-ever magazine spread. [BuzzFeed]

7. See one real girl’s incredible transformation from brunette to knock-out blonde. [Daily Makeover]