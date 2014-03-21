How Solange Knowles’ New Home Inspires Her Personal Style

It’s no secret that Solange Knowles is one chic lady. From her love of color to to her affinity for mixing and matching prints, it’s hard to not seriously crush on her style.

Interestingly, Knowles, who recently decamped from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, shared with Harper’s Bazaar that it is one room in particular in her new home that has had a big impact on her personal style.

“You can pull images of me from seven to 14 years ago and I was absolutely nuts,” she says. “I have always been drawn to interesting pieces and colors, but I didn’t quite know how to limit myself and make those statement pieces work.” A big part she says of her style upgrade had to do with getting her own closet when she moved to Los Angeles. “I had to stabilize our lives and stay in one place,” she says. “It sounds silly, I know, but having space for my clothes made a huge difference. I was able to get organized, free myself of clutter, and develop a style that felt like me.”

There you have it! A big part of Knowles’ personal style is simply having an organized closet. And with that we are off to organize ours.

