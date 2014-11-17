Best Thing Ever: Solange and Her Son Did a Choreographed Wedding Dance

And now for the cutest thing ever: Solange Knowles and her insanely cute 10-year-old son Daniel Julez did a choreographed dance at Solange’s wedding yesterday.

After Solange tied the knot with video director Alan Ferguson, mom and son rocked out with a three-minute routine to Rae Sremmurd‘s “No Flex Zone” in front of guests including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Jenna Lyons, and Janelle Monáe. They ended their routine with a hug, while everyone cheered. We weren’t even there, and we felt like cheering at the end, too!

Watch the video below, which was posted by Vimeo user Charlotte Hornsby.