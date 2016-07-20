TMW Blue Ivy Staged Her Own Gucci Campaign on Instagram

If you were to re-post Solange Knowles‘ two most recent Instagrams, an accurate caption would be something along the lines of “#TMW a 4-year-old stages her own Gucci campaign.” Yep, little Blue Ivy gave her aunt some serious fashun face while posing in what may or may not be legitimate Gucci against an on-brand floral wall.

“Gucci campaigns can’t even touch her w a pinky toe … 💕#proudauntie,” Solange captioned one photo, while letting us know that nope, this is no stage-aunt gimmick. “(Ps: She does her OWN photo edits/selections … as she should) #proudauntie,” she wrote on the second.

Clearly, the Carter-Knowles fam has a thing for the brand—in May, mama Beyoncé posted a pic to Instagram of herself and her daughter swathed in matching denim Gucci jackets—$4,000 and $860, respectively—custom designed at the hand of the luxury label’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

Bets on how long it takes until she lands an actual campaign?