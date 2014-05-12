Links: Solange and Jay Z Break the Internet, Meta Ryan Gosling T-Shirts, More

1. With the arrival of the crazy video of Solange Knowles attacking her sister’s husband, Jay Z, the entire Internet has essentially exploded. #WhatJayZSaidToSolange is currently trending on Twitter, and it’s fairly amusing. [Twitter]

2. Here’s a photo of grown-up child star Macaulay Culkin wearing a T-shirt depicting Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt depicting Macaulay Culkin. Meta. [Gawker]

3. Here are 15 Pinterest boards you need to follow to get majorly chic Springtime tabletop inspiration. [The Vivant]

4. RIP: Pippa Middleton’s newspaper column was cancelled after a fairly short and unsuccessful run. [The Cut]

5. Being bloated is never a good look, but it’s especially unwelcome during bikini season. Here’s eight easy ways to beat the bloat. [Beauty High]

6. The first round of Pinterest ads have been purchased by Gap, Target, and Lululemon. [Racked]

7. OMG. This nail polish applicator might have just totally changed the manicure game forever. [Daily Makeover]

8. Want to avoid major jet lag on your vacations this summer? Here are some easy tricks to follow. [Lifehacker]