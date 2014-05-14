Links: Solange and Jay Z Did NOT Shop Together, You Can Now Buy Google Glass, More

1. Apparently Jay Z and Solange did not go jewelry shopping together as TMZ initially reported. When will the madness stop? [Us Weekly]

2. Ben Affleck is buffing up for his role in the upcoming “Batman/Superman” movie. Like, really buffing up. [Daily Mail]

3. Newflash! You’re probably using your hair dryer wrong. Here’s the technically correct way to use it. [Daily Makeover]

4. Google Glass has now hit the general retail market, at a starting price of $1,500! [Racked]

5. Planning some serious parties this summer? Take the advice of celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss before you do so. [The Vivant]

6. Remember British pop group La Roux, who had that hit song “Bulletproof” a few years back? They’re back! [The Guardian]

7. Ombré hair has a bad habit of drying out and getting brittle faster; here’s how to keep it healthy longer! [Beauty High]

8. This singular phrase will help you get a better deal when you’re negotiating for a lower price. [Life Hacker]

9. Jay Z’s cognac brand Dussé launched a special (and delicious) partnership with W Hotels: Dussé de Leche ice cream . [Hotel Chatter]