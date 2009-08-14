A Soiree You’ll Want To Attend

Since this summer turned out to be, well, rainy and dull, perhaps you’re bummed by the lack of…sexiness that usually runs rampant in the sunny months. Well, Agent Provocateur plans on satisfying that lust for you come Fashion Week.

On Sept. 9, People’s Revolution has planned a sex-fueled show to launch Agent Provocateur Soiree, the lingerie brand’s new couture line, that will most likely make your jaws drop, with hand-encrusted Swarovski crystals and hand-studded Italian leather.

The line, as is Agent Provocateur in general, is summed up well by creative director Joe Corre. “Made in the couture tradition, it is a collection of the best made, highest quality pieces, aimed at a customer for who money is no object, and who is looking for a special, fantasy evening.”

The prices, ranging from $190-$4,900…will make you want to take off all your clothes.

