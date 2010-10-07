Soho Street Vendors NYC: The Best Of The Best

Soho is known for many things including but not limited to large, annoying crowds (who are made up of 90 percent slow walkers), the first U.S. flagship of Topshop, and shirtless male models who camp outside the Hollister store to lure in shoppers, bedbugs and all. What also makes Soho stand out from the rest of Manhattan’s many neighborhoods? The street vendors. Nine of out ten of them are usually selling the same old crap you saw on the last block, and despite the fact that you can grab a pair of cheap sunnies without feeling shopper’s remorse when you left yours at home, I tend to avoid those vendors like the plague. And I can tell you from experience anything you buy from these clone vendors will likely break after, say, a month.

This is why I decided to step off the beaten path last weekend to scope out the real artisans who are putting their time and passion into creating beautiful pieces that we can enjoy for much, much longer than a month’s time-span. From handmade leather cuffs and belts to pressed pansy rings, click through the slide show above to check out the best of Soho’s street vendors right now.

All photos by Michelle Halpern for StyleCaster