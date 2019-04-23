OK, Sofía Vergara’s New Walmart.com Summer Collection Is Actually Swoon-worthy

Scroll To See More Images

Drop whatever you’re doing, because Sofía Vergara’s Walmart.com summer collection just dropped, and it’s going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF. (Yes, really. It’s that good.) After talking to Vergara about her Sofía Jeans launch on Walmart.com in February (and actually seeing the line in person), I knew her summer collection was going to be just as cute. Much to my excitement, though, Vergara’s summer collection exceeded my expectations—the line is cuter than I could have imagined. If you’ve never shopped for clothes at Walmart.com before, seeing Sofía Vergara’s new summer collection might just change your mind.

From adorable and trendy denim styles to dresses I would actually wear to brunch, this collection has everything you need to stock up your summer wardrobe (and save a few bucks). Just like her first collection with Walmart.com, Sofía Vergara’s newest line is surprisingly chic—everything you love about expensive designer clothes at Walmart prices. All the patterns in this collection are fun and perfect for summer. Plus, the line ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers. It’s a size-inclusive line that I (and my budget) can get behind.

All the pieces are cute, but even Vergara has a few favorites. She says, “It’s too hard to pick just one [favorite]! I love the entire collection – every piece is super stylish and flattering, and there really is something for everyone. But, if you’re making me choose, it’d have to be between the Off-the-Shoulder Eyelet Midi Dress and the Mayra High Rise Crop Flare. The Midi dress is great for the summer because it’s easy to wear over a swimsuit for a trip to the beach and the Mayra jean looks great with a t-shirt and heels for a dinner out with friends.” I included both the Off-the-Shoulder Eyelet Midi Dress and Mayra High Rise Crop Flare below for you to shop now, along with some of Vergara’s other favorite pieces from the line. Everything is available now exclusively on Walmart.com, and you know it’s now an “add to cart” day for me.

1. Off-the-Shoulder Button-Front Midi Dress in Red, White and Blue Stripe, $34.50 at Walmart.com

The details on this dress make it look like it came from a fancy AF boutique.

2. Rosa Hi-Rise Curvy Ankle Jean in Gold Side Stripe, $26.50 at Walmart.com

OK, yes to that gold piping.

3. Mayra Hi-Rise Destructed Crop Flare Jean in Medium Wash, $26.50 at Walmart.com

I never knew I desperately wanted a pair of flare jeans until now.

4. Faux Wrap Maxi Dress in White Floral, $37.50 at Walmart.com

How cute would this dress look at a fun little garden party?

5. Sofia Skinny Ankle Jean in Cloud Acid Wash, $24.50 at Walmart.com

Totally on-trend with that tie-dye vibe for summer.

6. Golden Eye Graphic Tank in Turquoise, $13.50 at Walmart.com

The evil eye symbol is something Vergara herself wears all the time.

7. Off-the-Shoulder Eyelet Midi Dress in White, $36.50 at Walmart.com

This little white dress needs to be in your spring and summer wardrobe.

