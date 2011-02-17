Sofia Vergara Has The Sexiest Body In Hollywood

Sofia Vergara is one of those women who can walk out of the house wearing a paper bag and still look hot. You know, that special breed of sexy that makes you lose your mind for a hot second and actually tell your boyfriend, “you can have a free pass for Sofia Vergara.” So it comes at no shock that the Modern Family star landed herself on the cover Shape‘s “5th Annual Sexiest Bodies In Hollywood” issue. Read on for some highlights from the March issue before it hits newsstands on February 21.

Sofia on why confidence is attractive…

“Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them. Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We arent afraid to show that off a little bit more.”

Sofia was basically born with lipstick on…

“If I walk outside without lipstick, I feel naked. All the women in my family are that way. We put makeup on to give birth! When I started feeling contractions with my son [Manolo, 19], the first thing I did was wash and blow-dry my hair before I went to the hospital. You never know how long youll be in labor. It could be days until youre able to take a shower.”

Sofia hates the gym…

“Oh, I hate it! But I also know that at my age, Im almost 40! I have to do it to maintain my figure. When I can, I try to do Latin dancing for exercise because its so much fun and I just love the music. Two hours before I go [to the gym], Im already wishing it was over. I psychologically fool myself into believing its part of my job. And then, of course, once Im done, Im really glad I did it because I feel so good.”