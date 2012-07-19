Sofia Vergara: Gorgeous, Hilarious, and Highest-Paid TV Actress

Who doesn’t love Sofia Vergara? Her role on the Emmy Award-winning ABC sitcom Modern Family has brought her to prominence in a major way, and thanks to the series’ success and a slew of endorsement deals (chances are you’ve seen her doing the tango for Diet Pepsi) she raked in a whopping $19 million last year. That impressive total makes her, according to Forbes, the highest-paid actress on American television — out-earning even Kim Kardashian.

It turns out, there’s a lot more to the Colombian-born star than just a pretty face (and a perfect body). According to a Forbes profile released today (Vergara also has the cover), she started a media company 16 years ago with partner Luis Balaguer called Latin World Entertainment. In 2011, revenues were around $27 million, and clients now include Disney and Paramount.

“Because they have the relationship with a tremendous amount of talent within the Latin space, they’ve become a comprehensive partner that allows us to achieve a scale in the Hispanic market,” Amy Spiridakis, the director of marketing for Diet Pepsi (naturally), told Forbes. “LatinWE has been the connective tissue between Pepsi and the Hispanic marketplace.”

Many may have written Vergara off as something of a one-trick pony thanks to her character’s silly demeanor on Modern Family, but clearly she’s the one having the last laugh — and she’s laughing all the way to the bank.