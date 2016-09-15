Sofía Vergara Tops Forbes’ Best-Paid TV Actresses for the 5th Time in a Row

Guess there really is money in television. Sofía Vergara tops Forbes‘ list of best-paid actresses on television once again, making it a rousing five times in a row that she’s done so. And though she’s certainly appeared in her fair share of movies—hello, Hot Pursuit—the glossy-haired actress is known more for her roles on the small screen, especially that of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the ditzy-but-lovable mom she plays on Modern Family.

Vergara rode the fame train to the top on that show, which started in 2009, not-so-coincidentally two years before Vergara first topped the Forbes’ TV list that she continues to head up. The show is currently in its eighth season, which’ll debut September 21 on ABC.

With $46 million raked in during the 12 months between last June and this one (before management fees and taxes), Vergara is head and shoulders above the competition. The runner-up, Kaley Cuoco, made a piddling $24.5 million, followed by Mindy Kaling ($15M); Mariska Hargitay ($14.5M); Ellen Pompeo ($14.5M); Kerry Washington ($13.5M); Stana Katic ($12M); Priyanka Chopra ($11M); Julianna Margulies ($10.5M); and Julie Bowen ($10M). Go, team!