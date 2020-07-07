Sofia Richie Just Wore Scott Disick’s Hoodie After Celebrating 4th of July Together

Outfit change. Sofia Richie wore Scott Disick’s hoodie after their breakup and Fourth of July celebration together. (And after Scott’s other ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian wore not one but two of his shirts.) Here’s what went down: Sofia took to her Instagram on Monday, July 6, to post a photo of her at the beach.

The picture showed Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter in a swimsuit, sunglasses and a tie dye hooded sweatshirt as she posed in the sand. “Hoodies at the beach🤷🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the shot, tagging her ex-boyfriend’s clothing brand, Talentless. The brand’s Instagram also commented fire emojis to let Sofia know how fire she looked.

The picture comes after Scott and Sofia celebrated Fourth of July together in Malibu, California, which was the first time the couple was seen together since their split in May. In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the two walked side by side on the beach as they celebrated the holiday with some friends. The outlet also reported that Sofia and Scott had lunch at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu before they went to a friend’s beach bash.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that one of Scott’s ex-girlfriends has been photographed in his clothes. In June, eagle-eyed fans found that Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Scott—wore one of his flannels on a family vacation in Wisconsin. (Scott wore the same shirt a few years earlier on a date with Sofia. Awk.) A few days after Kourtney posted an Instagram of her in Scott’s blue flannel (while holding a baby goat), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her social media to post another snap of her in her ex-boyfriend’s clothes. The picture featured the E! personality in a yellow flannel and white boots as she posed in the desert. Scott even trolled fans by commenting on Kourtney’s pic with: “Nice shirt.”

Scott and Kourtney broke up after almost 10 years of on-again, off-again dating in 2015. A couple years later, the Flip It Like Disick star dated Sofia. The two went on to date for almost three years before their split in May. Though Scott and Kourtney’s recent vacations have led to rumors that they’re rekindling their flame, a source told HollywoodLife in June that the couple have no plans of getting back together.

“He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that Scott doesn’t have “love” for his ex. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Lord Disick will “always” have love for Kourt, regardless if they’re together.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider said. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”