Sofia Richie Just Unfollowed Scott Disick After Reports He’s Back Together With His Ex

Cutting ties. Sofia Richie unfollowed Scott Disick after Bella Banos dating rumors. Don’t know who Bella Bano is? Let us explain. Three days before Sofia’s unfollow, Scott was photographed with Banos, a 24-year-old model, at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday, October 1.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will also remember Bella as a model that Scott took with him to Costa Rica for a family vacation with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign 5. As expected, the episode caused a lot of drama between Scott and the Kardashian sisters, who told him to stay away from Kourtney. A couple months after the episode aired, news broke that Scott was dating Sofia.

Fast forward to October 2020, and it looks like Scott and Bella are back together—and Sofia isn’t too happy about it. After news broke that Scott went on a date with Bella, his ex-girlfriend was seen unfollowing him and his other ex-girlfriend, Kourtney, on Instagram. Scott and Sofia split in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating.

In an interview with In Touch in 2017, Bella, who met the Flip It Like Disick star in 2015 through an ex, claimed that Scott told her that he loved her, which is why she went with him to Costa Rica with the Kardashians. “’Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you.’ At first, Scott was just my friend,” Bella said at the time. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

As for Scott’s relationship with Sofia now, a source told E! News in August that the two are “not speaking” after their final split. “They have been off and on for two months,” the insider said at the time. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

The source continued, “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”