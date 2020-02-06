Sofia Richie Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram & We’re So Confused

Is there trouble in Kardashian Land? Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, and we’re high-key confused. Sofia and Kourtney haven’t always been close since the model started dating Scott in 2017, two years after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Lord Disick ended their nine-year on-again, off-again relationship for good. But in the past couple years, Kourtney and Sofia have become somewhat friends, as Sofia’s relationship with Scott became more serious and Sofia became closer to Kourtney’s kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. So why the unfollow, Sof?

We’re not sure, but there could be drama behind the scenes. Sofia told Entertainment Tonight in February that she won’t be on the upcoming season of KUWTK because she wants to focus on her acting career. “Well, because I want to get into acting!” she said. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.” Kourtney’s family has also said that the eldest sister will take a step back for season 18 of KUWTK. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that Kourt will still be on KUWTK but in a limited capacity.

“[Kourtney] has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” Kendall said. “I think I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just kinda always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.”

Kind of sus that they both won’t be on KUWTK, but, hey, it could be a coincidence. As for who Kourt follows, the E! personality doesn’t follow either Sofia or Scott on her Instagram. (Perhaps Sofia was returning the favor.) Sofia, for her part, does still follow Scott though, so there doesn’t seem to be drama in their relationship, at least, for now.