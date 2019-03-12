Sofia Richie Defended Her Relationship with Scott Disick in a Rare Instagram

Sofia Richie is taking no bullshit. The 20-year-old model has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex on-and-off for about two years now. When a fan wrote a snarky comment about her relationship with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie reacted by twisting the commenter’s words. (à la “I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you!”)

The Instagram user commented on one of Richie’s recent posts writing, “Leave Scott alone and face your future.” Richie then took it upon herself to reply by responding, “Leave me alone and face your future.” OK—maybe not the best comeback. But still, she’s standing up for her man and the relationship they have.

This is also a relatively unusual response from Richie, who tends to stay out of the spotlight and keep pretty hush-hush about how things are going with her 35-year-old boyfriend.

That’s not to say, though, that’s she opposed to talking about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. She recently appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine’s 2019 April issue and went into why she prefers to keep her personal life private. She particularly likes to avoid social media attention.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” the model explained. ” It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.”

And it’s true—she’s not opposed to sharing a few couple pics here and there, but for the most part, her Instagram is dedicated to modeling pics and solo shots.

She did share a photo with Disick for Valentine’s Day, writing that it was, “extra special.” And it was. Disick went all out for Richie on February 14, celebrating the holiday at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theater Box in San Diego. Disick reserved an entire movie theater just for him and his 20-year-old valentine. The couple watched Isn’t it Romantic? D’aww. Fitting title for the sweet—albeit—over-the-top celebration of love. The two enjoyed a night steeped in romance with a candlelit dinner. Oh-la-la.

And back in December 2018 she wasn’t shy about sharing some rad photos from their trip to Saudi Arabia.

Check out the shade Richie threw at the Instagram user who essentially said she should break up with her BF.

Boom. Roasted.