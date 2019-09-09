Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Have Been Keeping It Super Spicy During NYFW

These two have been around the world and back again, and it doesn’t look like they have plans on stopping anytime soon. Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s NYFW date photos prove their romance is only getting hotter. Typically the KarJenner clan takes the scene during NYFW. However, with Kendall Jenner not walking any shows this year and the rest of the family with a long list of businesses and things to do–Scott and Sofia are holding things down.

Fresh from Sofia’s 21st birthday soiree in Las Vegas–the love birds were seen grabbing dinner in the Big Apple. For the date night–Sofia wore a stunning colorful jumpsuit with her golden blonde hair in a slick ponytail. She paired the look with some orange heels with ankle ties. Scott kept things a lot more casual in a bold blue sweater and some black jeans.

Though Kendall isn’t walking in any shows–it looks like Sofia is here to support her friend and to work on her own personal endeavors. It’s been rocky between Sofia and the KarJenners in the past. Considering Sofia and Scott’s massive age difference (Scott is 36)–Kourtney Kardashian, who is the mother of his three children was not too pleased about them dating.

However, Kourtney and Sofia have become a lot closer recently, which prompted the model to also get closer to Kylie Jenner. Sofia was with Kylie in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin. She was also on hand for Kylie’s massive Italian yacht birthday soiree this past August. “Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives,” an insider told Hollywood Life at the time..“Sofia is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie.”

We’re just glad that everyone is getting along and we hope that with some networking–Sofia will snag a major campaign or two this NYFW.