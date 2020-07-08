Sofia Richie Apparently Broke Up With Scott Disick to ‘Give Him a Wake-Up Call’ For His Behavior

Putting herself first. Sofia Richie broke up with Scott Disick to “give him a wake-up call,” according to a source for Us Weekly. An insider told the magazine on Tuesday, July 7, that the model ended her nearly three-year relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star in May because of his bad behavior.

“There’s always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him,” the source said. “But her friends and family aren’t sure if he is also good for her.”

The insider went on to explain that Sofia split from Scott after his stay in rehab for emotional trauma to “give him a wake-up call” and learn lessons on how to treat her better while they were apart. Though Sofia hoped to “rekindle” her romance with S Scott after they took some time apart, the source notes that she isn’t so sure that he’s the best for her after his behavior remained the same.

“One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart,” the insider said. “But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.”

Scott and Sofia were photographed for the first time two months after their breakup on Fourth of July, where they were seen at a beach in Malibu with some friends. A day later, the daughter of Lionel Richie posted an Instagram photo of herself in one of her ex-boyfriend’s hoodies, which made fans wonder if they’re back together. However, a source told Us Weekly in May that the on-again, off-again couple’s split was “real” and, while they continue to stay friends, it’s unlikely that they’ll rekindle their flame.

“Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” the insider said. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

Before his relationship with Sofia, Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for almost 10 years. The couple—who share kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5—split in 2015. The day news broke that Scott and Sofia had broken up, fans discovered that the Flip It Like Disick star was on vacation with Kourtney and their kids in Utah. The two also took a recent trip to Wisconsin together, where Kourtney posted not one but two Instagram photos of her in her ex-boyfriend’s flannels.

Given their recent interactions, fans have wondered if there’s any chance for Kourtney and Scott to reunite half a decade their last breakup. However, a source for HollywoodLife noted in May that it’s unlikely that the Poosh founder would take her ex-boyfriend back.

“He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”