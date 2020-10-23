Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Broke Up Because She Wasn’t Ready to Be Stepmom to Kourtney’s Kids

Among the reasons for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s breakup was her stepmom status, it appears. The 22-year-old model reportedly felt that her relationship with the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star was becoming too serious, and she wasn’t “ready” to become a stepmother to his three children—sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie and Disick’s relationship officially came to a close in the summer of 2020. The pair split after three years of notoriously on-again, off-again breaks. Sofia was reportedly the one to initiate their final breakup in May, following Scott’s stint in rehab to recover from emotional trauma caused by the death of his parents. But things ended for good in August, according to E! News, when Scott made his decision. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source said at the time. “[Scott’s] in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.” Which brings us to this new detail shared with Entertainment Tonight about Richie’s disinterest in becoming a stepmother to Disick’s children.

An insider told ET on October 21 that the model is “not looking for anything serious with anyone, nothing with labels.” Now, that tidbit about “nothing serious” also applied to Disick. ET reports that she “wasn’t ready” to be a stepmom and wanted to take some time to focus on herself.

As for what that looks like now, ET’s source adds that “She’s dating casually and having fun, but that’s it.” In early October, Richie was linked to 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcher co-founder, Matthew Morton. Reports say that the pair have been spotted out and about together, but there are conflicting takes on whether or not they’re really dating.

ET’s source thinks they’re not: “Sofia does not have a boyfriend,” the source told the outlet. “She’s not going to rush into anything, but Matthew’s a cool guy and they hit it off.” Meanwhile, according to a source with Us Weekly, the pair are “trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is” but “they are definitely seeing each other.” So, let’s just see where this goes!