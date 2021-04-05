Sofia Richie Apparently Feels Scott Disick Is ‘Twisting the Truth’ About Their Breakup on ‘KUWTK’

Her side of the story. Sofia Richie’s reaction to Scott Disick‘s breakup reason on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was revealed, and it doesn’t look like she’s cool with him talking about why they split.

In an episode of KUWTK in March 2021, Scott claimed that he and Sofia ended their relationship after she gave him an “ultimatum” between her and his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. As fans know, Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after almost 10 years of dating. The two share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

“I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out,” Scott told Kim and Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK. “And I said like, that’s the most important thing to me is my kids and that’s my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it.” He continued, “She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.'”

A source told OK! on Sunday, April 4, that Sofia doesn’t think Scott’s story is 100 percent true to how their breakup went down. “It seems like Scott’s desperate for attention because of his enormous ego,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Sofia thinks Scott is “twisting the truth” about their breakup to amp up the drama for KUWTK‘s final season. “The way Sofia sees it, she was way more accepting of Kourtney and the kids than Kourtney was of her,” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Sofia thinks Scott “owes her an apology” for his comments about her on KUWTK. “She wants him to do the right thing and make amends—and then just shut up and get over himself,” the insider said.

Scott and Sofia broke up in July 2020 after three years together. Since their split, Scott has moved on with model Amelia Hamlin, whose mom, Lisa Rinna, is on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After Amelia and Scott’s relationship went public, fans saw that Sofia had unfollowed Amelia, Lisa and Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle, on Instagram. “Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.