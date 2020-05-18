Fans Think Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Broke Up After She Was Seen With a Mystery Man

The people want to know: Did Sofia Richie and Scott Disick break up after his rehab stay? For those who don’t know: Scott checked himself in a rehab center in Colorado in April to treat the emotional “trauma” he’s had after the recent deaths of his parents, his lawyer confirmed. After news broke of Scott’s time in rehab in May, the reality star checked himself out of the facility and returned home to Los Angeles.

Since news of his time in rehab, Sofia and Scott have kept their relationship low-key. There are reports that Sofia was also the first person to tell Kourtney Kardashian about Scott’s emotional stress, which is when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star urged her ex-boyfriend to seek professional treatment. Fast forward to this week and TMZ reports that there are “signs” that Sofia and Scott may have broken up and that she’s seeing a new man.

The site reported on Monday, May 17, that Sofia has been staying at a mansion in Malibu for the past three days with a man that sources believe she’s in a new relationship with. It’s unclear if Scott and Sofia are actually broken up (to be honest, we don’t believe it), but this isn’t the first time the couple has faced a bump in their relationship. In the past three years they’ve been together, Scott and Sofia have split several times before reuniting.

As for Scott, a source told E! News on Friday, May 15, that Scott is looking for a new rehab facility after he checked out of his last one due to a HIPAA violation. News broke of his stay in rehab after photos of Scott on a Zoom call at teh facility leaked online. “[Scott is] figuring out his options as discretely as possible,” the insider said. “Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn’t leaving the house much.”

Whatever the status of their relationship, we wish both Scott and Sofia the best.