This Sofia Richie and Rolla’s Collab Is the ’90s Denim Dream We All Deserve

There are plenty of celebrities with great style when they’re on the red carpet, but it takes a real fashion maven to have impeccable street style as well. If you’ve been paying attention to Sofia Richie—which, of course, is probably most of us. The Kardashian/Jenner drama surrounding the celeb is too intriguing to ignore!—you’re sure to have noticed she always steps out in incredible ensembles. Luckily for all of us who desperately crave the same sense of style, the new Sofia Richie and Rolla’s denim collection is the perfect way to finally get it. Plus, the entire collection is affordable—So even if your father isn’t a ridiculously famous musician, you can still stock up your closet with Sofia Richie-approved pieces.

Of course, the Sofia Richie x Rolla’s collab is full of chic denim in myriad styles—including some pink corduroy flares that are absolutely adorable—but the collection also features a super chic dress, tops that are perfect for going out to your favorite bar or to brunch, and cozy tees and sweatshirts. In other words, Sofia Richie and Rolla’s have given you an entire capsule wardrobe where everything is under $110. Spring is almost here, and your new warm weather looks have just been handed to you on a silver Sofia-Richie-shaped platter.

The entire Sofia Richie x Rolla’s collection is available now on both the Rolla’s site and on Revolve. Sizes range from XS to XL in tops and dresses and 22 to 32 in denim. Whether you’re in the market for some perfectly dreamy new jeans or just want to work up to Sofia Richie’s level of incredible street style, this Rolla’s collection is here to fill your closet. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pieces from the collab, so get shopping, y’all.

