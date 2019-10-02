According To Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Acts Differently When He’s With Kourtney Kardashian

Look—we all have different sides to our personality. But Sofia Richie revealed Scott Disick’s behavior is different around Kourtney Kardashian, and we’re not sure that’s such great news. It’s normal for varying aspects of your personality to surface depending on who you’re hanging out with, where you are, etc. For example, when you’re ready for a fun night out with your city friends on a Friday night, you’re likely to be more carefree and enthusiastic. If you are studying for final exams with your fellow AP Art History classmates, we’re guessing you’ll be a bit more studious. Perhaps your organizational side surfaces more strongly. And old habits definitely die hard when you’re back in your family home. (Srsly—why is it that you and your siblings will always end up fighting like you’re all in middle school again? LMK).

But this latest update from Richie seems a bit more extreme than just subtle personality traits shining a bit more at varying times. In the teaser trailer for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Richie got very candid about her thoughts on Disick’s behavior. She makes appearances in between clips of Disick and Kardashian talking about their co-parenting dynamics.

“It is a really awkward situation,” Disick says of the whole situation.

“It’s bizarre,” Kardashian says in another clip edited slightly after Disick’s comment. We’re not entirely sure what Kardashian is referencing in that moment, but it’s possible she’s addressing the vast age difference between Disick and his 21-year-old girlfriend. Richie and Disick have been together for two years. The father of three also happens to have lots of parenting duties with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair split in 2015 but he has remained very involved in the whole Kardashian-Jenner fam. In fact, Kardashian’s younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, and Disick’s GF are the same age and basically BFFs. This could also be the “bizarre” aspect of the family dynamic Kardashian is referencing.

“I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me,” Disick says after.

Then there’s a clip of Richie calling Disick out on his different behavior around Kardashian. “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney is around,” she says while at dinner with both Disick and Kourtney. Needless to say, yes. The dynamic between them is absolutely complicated.

The teaser goes on to show Disick’s vacation with both Richie and Kardashian in Mexico. “This trip has so much pressure,” he says in a clip. But uh, he didn’t seem to have a problem with his vacation to Mexico with the two of them before. Back in December 2018 Disick shared this photo:

In a previously aired episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian had an issue with Disick’s caption. “Oh my god. Did you see what Scott just posted?” she says to momager Kris Jenner. “It says, ‘What more could a guy ask for? Three’s company.’ And it’s him, Kourtney, and Sofia in Mexico.”

The mom of five then goes on to read a rather harsh line from the comments section: “Sofia is a young fool and Kourtney is an old fool. All of these people need therapy.” Eek!

Well, luckily we’ll have more answers as to how that vacation turned out. The next episode of KUWTK airs on October 6. Mark your calendars, people!