Sofia Richie Is ‘Not Shocked’ Scott Disick ‘Messed Up’ His Relationship With Amelia Hamlin

Not surprised. Sofia Richie’s response to Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s breakup shows that she had an “inkling” that their relationship would end.

A source told Life & Style on Wednesday, September 8, that Sofia is “not shocked” Scott was “dumped” by Amelia after he was exposed for messaging Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to talk trash about her and her new boyfriend, Travis Barker. “She had an inkling that their relationship wouldn’t last,” the insider said, adding that Sofia has “experienced first-hand” how Scott’s past with Kourtney affected her own relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star.

“Sofia could tell that Scott carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up,” the source continued. “She’s really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney.” Another insider also told Life & Style that Scott and Amelia’s relationship, which started in October 2020, “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” but Scott’s DM to Younes was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

News broke that Scott and Amelia’s had broken up after almost a year together on September 7. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” the insider said. The breakup came after days of reports that Scott and Amelia were “spending time apart” but hadn’t officially split. “They needed a break from one another, that was clear,” an insider told E! News on Monday, September 6. “They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

While Scott’s feud with Kourtney and Travis was part of the reason for his issues with Amelia, a source also told People on September 7 that his pattern of misbehavior was the bigger problem in their relationship. “Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him,” the insider said. News of Scott and Amelia’s relationship also came after she shaded him in an Instagram Story on Saturday, September 5, with a photo of her in a white tank top that read, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

