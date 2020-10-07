Sofia Richie ‘Isn’t Happy’ Scott Disick Is Back Together With His Ex After Their Breakup

Not happy. Sofia Richie reacted to Scott Disick and Bella Banos dating rumors, and she’s not a fan. And apparently, neither is Scott’s other ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, that Sofia wasn’t “happy” to see photos of Scott on a date with Bella, a 24-year-old model, so soon after their breakup. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” the insider said. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

Sofia and Scott broke up in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating. Less than two months after their split, Scott was photographed with Bella at Nobu in Malibu, California. A couple days later, Sofia unfollowed Scott—and his other ex-girlfriend, Kourtney—on Instagram. As for Kourtney, Us Weekly’s source claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—who shares three kids with Scott, sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8—isn’t too thrilled to see her ex-boyfriend with a new girlfriend either.

Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now,” the insider said. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.”

The source continued, “[Kourtney] feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

KUWTK fans will also remember Bella as a model that Scott took with him on a family vacation with Kourtney, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Costa Rica in 2017. Though Bella didn’t make a cameo on the show, the drama made for excellent reality TV, as the Kardashians cut their vacation short once they learned that Scott invited his hookup to join them.

In an interview with In Touch in 2017, Bella, who met the Flip It Like Disick star in 2015 through an ex, claimed that Scott told her that he loved her, which is why she went with him to Costa Rica with the Kardashians. “’Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you.’ At first, Scott was just my friend,” Bella said at the time. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”