Sofia Richie Just Unfollowed Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend After Feeling ‘Betrayed’ by Her

Not a clean split. Sofia Richie’s reaction to Scott Disick dating Amelia Hamlin was revealed, and it doesn’t sound like she and her ex-boyfriend are on the best of terms.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday, November 22, that Sofia unfollowed Amelia, as well as her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and her mom, Lisa Rinna, amid reports that Scott has a new woman in his life. “Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” the source said. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”

News broke of Scott and Amelia’s relationship in October when they were seen attending a Halloween party together. Their romance was confirmed in November when the two were photographed packing on the PDA at a beach in Malibu, California. The romance came two months after Scott and Sofia split in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating. “They have been off and on for two months,” a source told E! News at the time. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

Though Sofia doesn’t seem too happy with Scott’s new relationship, sources tell TMZ that the Flip It Like Disick star’s other famous ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is actually pleased to see him with a new girlfriend. According to TMZ, Kourtney doesn’t care about Scott does in his love life, as long as he’s a good co-parent to the couple’s three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. The site also reports that Kourtney actually prefers Scott in a relationship, as it makes him “grounded, happy and responsible” as a father. “We’re told Kourtney and Scott are on the best terms they’ve been on in a long time, and she sees no need to get involved in his relationships—as long as he’s happy, and there’s no negative effect on their children,” TMZ reports.

Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, on the other hand, has her reservations about her daughter’s relationship. A source told E! News in November that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, “believe” Amelia’s relationship with Scott is “just a phase.” Likewise, the source claimed that Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars—Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff—have their suspicions about Lisa’s teenage daughter dating the Flip It Like Disick star. “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised,” the source said.