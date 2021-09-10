Sofia Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ by Scott & Amelia’s Breakup—She Had ‘Similar Issues’ With Kourtney

Same exes, same issues. Sofia Richie’s reaction to Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s breakup showed she “sympathizes” with Amelia after realizing Scott “never fully got over” his ex Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship.

Sofia, who broke up with Scott in 2020 after nearly three years together, somewhat “suspected” that the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, would end up single again. “It really doesn’t surprise Sofia that Amelia called things off with Scott,” a source told Hollywood Life on Friday, September 10. “She kind of suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever because of some of the similar issues she experienced herself while they were together.”

The insider went on to reveal that one “hot button” issue for Sofia, 23, was Scott’s close relationship with his ex Kourtney, 42, with whom he shares kids Penelope, 9, Mason, 11 and Reign, 6. “Sofia was always cool with Kourtney and made every effort to bond with her, but in the back of her mind, she had her suspicions,” the source added. “Sofia has a friendly relationship with Amelia and has friends who run in the same circle, so she totally sympathizes with her.”

A separate source echoed these claims previously, telling Life & Style that Sofia “experienced first-hand” how Scott’s connection with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum negatively impacted their relationship. “Sofia could tell that Scott carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up,” the insider told the site on Wednesday, September 8. “She’s really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney.”

Fans learned Scott and Amelia broke up after almost a year together on Tuesday, September 7. Their split came just days after Scott was exposed for sending a series of alleged direct messages to Kourtney’s other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, where he seemingly criticized the Poosh founder’s new relationship with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” the insider said. The breakup came after days of reports that Scott and Amelia were “spending time apart” but hadn’t officially split. “They needed a break from one another, that was clear,” an insider told E! News on Monday, September 6. “They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.” While Scott’s DMs about his ex weren’t the only reason behind his split, sources told Life & Style that the whole drama was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for Amelia.

