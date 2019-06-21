Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Are On Vacation, But Sofia Richie Isn’t With Them

Trouble in paradise? Word on the street is that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s vacation without Sofia Richie is well underway. The co-parents took their kiddos, Mason, Penelope, and Reign on a summer vacation to Costa Rica where they met up with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their littles. However, it looks like this trip was strictly a family affair. Though Scott’s 20-year-old bae has traveled with the KarJenners in the past, this go-round she stayed in Los Angeles while the family celebrated Penelope Disick and her cousin North West’s 6th birthdays.

Since Sofia, Scott and Kourtney are all super cool these days; we doubt that there is any drama happening, especially since Scott and Sof are reportedly talking marriage. However, with North and Penelope bringing along some of their own friends for their trip, we’re sure Sofia didn’t want to be bothered with a massive group of busy kiddos. Instead, the model has been spending some me time doing some self-care and even meeting, Miranda Kerr at a KORA Organics event.

For their part, the Kardashian/West/ Disick clan seem to be having a fantastic time on vacation –per Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Stories.

According to E!, Scott went along for the vacation to make sure Kourtney had some extra hands with the kiddos. An insider explained, “Scott came along on the trip with Kourtney and is very hands-on and helpful with all of the kids, He’s always playing with them in the sand and having fun. Scott and Kourtney seem to be on great terms and are friendly to one another.”

In fact, with whispers of engagement on the table, Kourt is very happy for Scott and Sofia. “Kourtney is] not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged, they’d [even] have her full support.”

They all look pretty cozy if you ask us.