Everyone Calm Down, Sofia Richie Didn’t Break Up With Scott Disick After He Went to Rehab

Nothing to worry about. Sofia Richie’s reaction to Scott Disick breakup rumors post-rehab proves that the couple is still together. TMZ reported on Monday, May 18, that Scott and Sofia’s relationship may be over after she was seen with a mystery man in Malibu, where she’s currently quarantining with.

However, a source for People tells fans that they have nothing to worry about as Scott and Sofia are still strong, despite his recent stint in rehab for stress. “Sofia still supports him,” the insider said. “She understands that Scott is in a difficult situation. She is very proud that he is committed to dealing with his issues.”

People’s source also confirmed that Scott is looking for a new rehab facility after he checked himself out of a center in Edwards, Colorado, earlier this month. Scott checked him out of the facility after photos of him at the center leaked, which his lawyer claims was a violation of HIPAA laws. “After returning to Los Angeles, Scott has continued to receive treatment. He is getting help for emotional issues. He is very focused on getting better,” the insider said.

Likewise, a source from E! News also confirms that Scott and Sofia are still together after his time in rehab. The insider told the site that Sofia is “supporting him at home.” The news comes after Sofia was photographed in Malibu with a mystery man who wasn’t Scott several days in a row in mid-May. While it’s unclear what the man’s relationship is with the model, fans assumed that she had moved on from the Flip It Like Disick star, who she’s dated on and off since 2017.

While no one but Sofia and Scott know their relationship, it seems like, according to these recent sources, that the two are still together and even stronger as she supports him through his emotional issues.