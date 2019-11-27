Sofia Richie Is Out Here Looking Hot AF in Miami While I’m Freezing My Ass Off—but It’s Chill

Scroll To See More Images

While I spend most of my days living in Los Angeles—in the sunny and warm state of California—right now, it’s the holiday season, and I, like many others, are forced to greet the cold winds of change (and, like, literal cold winds) in my hometown. Suddenly, I’m having to don warm coats, scarves and gloves just to step outside and walk the dog. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie is vacationing in Miami, living her hottest life out boating and soaking up the rays. It’s fine. I’m fine. Excuse me while I go warm up by the fire and cry a little.

Don’t get me wrong: I love being home for the holidays, seeing my family and not having to pay for groceries. But there is a part of me that wishes I, too, were on a sunny vacation in Miami, snapping Instagram photos along the way. It goes without saying—although I’ll always say it—that Sofia Richie is living a charmed life right now (despite all the Kardashian/Jenner drama). But even I’d take some of that drama in exchange for a day on a boat in Miami with a credit card that has a high-as-the-heavens spending limit. Love ya, mom, but I’ve got some shopping to do, ya know?

Unlike me, Sofia Richie is living her best life in the city of Miami this Thanksgiving. She’s secured a captain’s hat, mastered the art of wearing a sweatshirt as a swimsuit cover-up (a feat which I have yet to accomplish in this life) and is, as she so eloquently captioned her vacation photo, “chasing the sun.” I’m losing my summer tan by the second, but Sofia Richie’s Miami vacation is enough sun for the both of us, I guess.

Of course, what would a Miami vacation be without the night life? Sofia Richie’s vacation outfits are always on-point, and this time is no different. Dressed in head-to-toe Mugler, Sofia Richie continues to live out my vacation fantasies. These aren’t tears—my mascara’s just running because I’m standing too close to the fireplace, trying to pretend it’s the Florida sun. Happy holidays!