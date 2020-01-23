Sofia Richie’s Topless Blazer Look Has Me *Sweating*

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, the temperatures outside remain pretty freezing, but it’s getting hot AF on Instagram. And I mean seriously steamy—like you’re an old white man at a country club who’s just finished a round of golf and wants to sit in the steam room for a while. You might want to take a deep breath before witnessing Sofia Richie’s topless blazer outfit she posted on Instagram, because whew. It’s a lot. (Like, literally, there is a lot of skin showing on this celeb.) If you’re tired of the sleet and snow going on in a majority of the United States right now, come warm up next to the blazing fire that is Sofia Richie.

Wearing strappy heels, black pants and a black leather blazer—and ONLY those three things visibly!!—Sofia Richie posed in front of some modern art. Personally, I think Richie is the best piece of art in the photo, but maybe that’s because I’m distracted by this outfit. I’ve seen many blazer and bra outfits in my time, but it’s a rare occasion to see a completely topless blazer look. It’s bold, sexy and perfect for and night out on the town. Sofia Richie has once again blessed us all with the chicest going out outfit idea.

Of course, what’s the use of major outfit inspiration if you can’t get the look for yourself? Well, have no fear, because below you can shop an affordable faux leather blazer to help create the (now iconic) Sofia Richie topless blazer outfit. Wear this baby to work with a shirt underneath or out to dinner with your BFFs sans-shirt. (You can opt for a bralette if you, like me, need some extra support!) However you choose to interpret this chic ensemble, you’re sure to look just as hot as Sofia Richie posing in front of art.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.