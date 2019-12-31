Sofia Richie’s Wintry Outfit Is Giving Us Major Luxe Snow Bunny Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

Is it just me, or is Sofia Richie always on vacation? No judgement—If I were her, I’d be doing the exact same thing (and posting all about it on Instagram). Luckily for all of us who can’t go on vacation all the time, the star’s constant travels mean we get constant outfit inspiration. And Sofia Richie’s Aspen vacation look is truly one to behold. It’s basically like the little kid from A Christmas Story grew up and got a really good fashion sense. Richie is all cozied up for the wintry weather, but still looks chic as hell. As anyone who’s ever tried to stay both extremely warm and look photo-ready will know, that is a very difficult task. Of course, it’s unsurprising that Sofia Richie and her infinitely cool street style pulls off the vibe effortlessly.

Dressed in slightly-puffy cream pants, a tan turtleneck and camel coat, Sofia Richie has created the ultimate snuggly uniform for a warm and fuzzy New Years. Although I’ll be spending the end of the decade wearing a hodgepodge of items I packed in my suitcase to visit my parents, Richie will be spending it staring out at the snow with a truly stylish cold-weather outfit.

If you’re itching to recreate Sofia Richie’s street style in the new year, there’s no fear of her look going out of style any time soon. In fact, neutrals are a major fashion trend for 2020, so you can go ahead and copy this cozy snow bunny look even after the clock strikes midnight.

Of course, Richie didn’t trek to the mountains in Aspen all by herself. She brought along Scott Disick to celebrate the New Year in warmth and style. The two have been vacationing quite a bit together recently, and I’m sure 2020 will bring even more adventures for the couple. I, for one, can’t wait to see all the outfits Sofia Richie wears.