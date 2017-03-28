Sofia Richie’s New ‘Never Let Go’ Tattoo Has a Hidden Meaning

Sofia Richie got a new tattoo from JonBoy last night, and it’s similar to the look she usually goes for—text in small blank ink. But this one is special, because it only reveals the meaning of its placement in one particular position: Namely, when Richie holds hands with someone. Now, whenever she clasps her right hand with someone else’s hand, the new text on her wrist—which reads, “Never let go”—has a special message.

Though Richie hasn’t spoken about where the inspiration for the new ink came from, it’s a clever way to layer meaning into an otherwise cryptic tat. And though she and Justin Bieber are still broken up, we haven’t forgotten the time Biebs celebrated Richie’s 18th birthday with her in L.A. Is this tattoo about him? We’d say a square no.

In terms of whom Richie is dating, there’s some varying opinions. Maybe Lewis Hamilton. Maybe Brooklyn Beckham. Maybe no one. But whomever she holds hands with going forward, she’ll have the same message: Never let go. In tiny black ink.