Sofia Richie Just ‘Really Wants To Be Liked’ By The Kardashian Family

It’s not easy being Scott Disick’s girlfriend—he comes with three kids, an ex-partner, and um, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Scott Disick’s current girlfriend Sofia Richie just wants to be liked by Kardashians, which is totally natural. The two have been on-and-off since 2017, and Scott is basically a member of the KarJenner fam himself. Family approval is important!

A source tells Us Weekly that Sofia is hoping to make a positive impression on the KarJenners. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on,” the source explained. The 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie is close in age with Kylie Jenner, so those two have bonded easily. Sofia even called Kylie her “best friend” at one point. “Sofia and Kylie are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” the source said. Sofia lives with Scott in a house right by Kylie’s (and Kris Jenner’s, and Kourtney’s, and Khloé’s. Small town!). “Scott’s home is still very minimalistic and Sofia hasn’t added a ton of her own ‘homey’ things to his place,” the source added. “Scott is in a great place and is the best version of himself with Sofia.”

Sofia and Kylie’s friendship is definitely a good sign—Scott is “really happy” about it, and it indicates that Sofia “has been further accepted in the family,” a second source told Us in July. But it sounds like Sofia’s hoping that her connection to the family will go deeper than her gal pal situation with Kylie.

And hey, the KarJenners have definitely put in some effort to welcome Sofia into the fold. In one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney very civilly invited Scott onto a family vacation with their three kids, and he, in turn, invited Sofia. While that situation got very awkward, the three are apparently on good terms now, which is what allowed Sofia’s friendship with Kylie to blossom again. However, Scott is also hesitant to propose to Sofia until Kourtney gets married first.

Blended family life is a delicate balance, that’s for sure!