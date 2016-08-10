Very Important Update: A Pajama-Wearing Sofia Richie Left Justin Bieber’s House This Morning

Sofia Richie, 17, and Justin Bieber, 22, caused a bit of an internet storm last Friday when they were spotted holding hands in public—which is basically the celebrity equivalent of a Facebook relationship status update—as they checked out a sleeping seal on the rocks in Laguna Beach, California. Today, we have further reason to speculate that the very young, very famous couple are indeed an item.
Early this morning, Nicole Richie‘s younger sister was spotted leaving Bieber’s Toluca Lake mansion and getting into a waiting Mercedes sedan. She was wearing what appears to be a sports bra, a pair of pajama pants, and sneakers, and threw her hair into a messy topknot. Photographers must have been waiting for Sofia to leave, because there are plenty of photos showing the 17-year-old hurrying into the waiting car.
Sofia Richie spotted leaving Justin Bieber’s home in the morning https://t.co/svW7Js6JmM pic.twitter.com/G1TJmy1opg
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 10, 2016
Although Sofia and Beibs haven’t formally acknowledged the rumors that they’re dating, it sure looks as though there’s a new celebrity couple in the making. Ah, young love.
Guess that gaggle of bikini-wearing hotties Biebs was kicking it with last week in Hawaii will just have to wait.