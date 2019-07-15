StyleCaster
Share

Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Photos Are Beyond Luxe

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Photos Are Beyond Luxe

Aramide Tinubu
by
Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

It’s Monday, so the majority of us are at work slaving away. However, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner’s vacation photos make us wish we were on some island in a tiny pink bikini. Sofia, Kylie and a couple of their friends are having the best time in the luxurious tropics celebrating the launch of Kylie Skin while living their very best lives. Kylie and her crew loaded up on in a customized private jet promoting the 21-year-old’s new line and jetted right off to paradise–coconuts included.

The ladies are currently lounging about on some elite resort in Turks and Caicos. They began their vacation in customized pink sweatsuits–to match the gorgeously decorated jet of course. But now, the photos that they’ve been posting on their Instagram accounts are certainly showing hella skin–which makes sense because this is a skincare line.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has celebrated the launch of her latest business endeavor. She had a pinked-out roller skating soiree with her sisters when the line first hit the market. That party included everything from pink sushi to custom pink drinks. However, this vacation launch is clearly taking things up a notch, and we’re not mad.

Sofia–who is currently dating Kylie’s kinda brother-in-law Scott Disick, stunned while lying topless on the beach. She also added another photo of herself taking in some rays while breathing in the ocean air.

View this post on Instagram

Another, because why not🧚🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

However, Kylie was not to be upstaged. Stormi’s mom posted her own iconic Kylie Skin vacation snap wearing nothing but an anklet, a massive straw hat and yellow nail polish on her hands and feet.

View this post on Instagram

vacation mode

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

hakuna matata 🌺🎶

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

hello paradise 🌴

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

If this is how the ladies are selling Kylie Skin, we see why it’s constantly sold out.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Marrying In A $17 Million Wedding...

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Marrying In A $17 Million Wedding...
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
Tags:
share