Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Photos Are Beyond Luxe

It’s Monday, so the majority of us are at work slaving away. However, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner’s vacation photos make us wish we were on some island in a tiny pink bikini. Sofia, Kylie and a couple of their friends are having the best time in the luxurious tropics celebrating the launch of Kylie Skin while living their very best lives. Kylie and her crew loaded up on in a customized private jet promoting the 21-year-old’s new line and jetted right off to paradise–coconuts included.

The ladies are currently lounging about on some elite resort in Turks and Caicos. They began their vacation in customized pink sweatsuits–to match the gorgeously decorated jet of course. But now, the photos that they’ve been posting on their Instagram accounts are certainly showing hella skin–which makes sense because this is a skincare line.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has celebrated the launch of her latest business endeavor. She had a pinked-out roller skating soiree with her sisters when the line first hit the market. That party included everything from pink sushi to custom pink drinks. However, this vacation launch is clearly taking things up a notch, and we’re not mad.

Sofia–who is currently dating Kylie’s kinda brother-in-law Scott Disick, stunned while lying topless on the beach. She also added another photo of herself taking in some rays while breathing in the ocean air.

However, Kylie was not to be upstaged. Stormi’s mom posted her own iconic Kylie Skin vacation snap wearing nothing but an anklet, a massive straw hat and yellow nail polish on her hands and feet.

If this is how the ladies are selling Kylie Skin, we see why it’s constantly sold out.