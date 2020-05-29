This Is How Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner’s Friendship Was Affected by Scott Disick’s Breakup

Don’t worry Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are still friends after Scott Disick’s breakup. ICYMI, news broke on Wednesday, May 27, that Scott and Sofia had split after almost three years of dating. While it’s unclear why the couple broke up, it’s evident that Sofia and Kylie’s relationship is rock-solid despite the awkwardness their friendship may cause for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 28. “They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.”

As fans know, Kylie and Sofia’s personal lives have been intertwined for years. Kylie is the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian, who’s also Scott’s ex-girlfriend and the mother to his three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. Despite this, Kylie and Sofia have been friends for years—long before the model started to date Scott—so it’s no surprise that their friendship will outlast Sofia’s romantic relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2019. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Scott and Sofia’s breakup came after Lord Disick returned home to California after a stint at a Colorado rehab center in April. Though there have been reports that Scott was in rehab for drugs and substance abuse, his lawyer denied those claims and confirmed that the reality star was at the center to treat the emotional trauma he’s dealt with since the recent death of his parents.