Sofia Richie’s ‘Concern’ For Scott Disick Is What ‘Tipped Off’ Kourtney Kardashian to Seek Help

Before he checked into a mental health facility in April, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian’s Scott Disick concern led to his rehab stay. A source told E! News on Monday, May 4, that Sofia became “extremely concerned” about Scott “spiraling in his thoughts,” which is when she “tipped off” Kourtney that something may be wrong with the father of her children.

“[Sofia was] extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly,” a source told the site. The insider explained that Sofia “tipped off” Kourtney “because she didn’t know what else to do.” A second source told the site that Kourtney gave Scott an “ultimatum” to seek help.

“Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” the insider said. “She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

Sofia and Kourtney’s reaction comes after news that Scott checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado on April 28. Though outlets reported that his stint in rehab was for cocaine and alcohol abuse, Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed that the reality star was at the facility for emotional “trauma” following the recent deaths of his parents.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer said in a statement.

The lawyer also revealed that Scott planned to take legal action against those who leaked a photo of him at a Zoom meeting while at the facility online. The photo, which is a violation of medical laws, was the reason news broke about his rehab stay. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” Singer said in a statement.