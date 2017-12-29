Sofia Richie Looks Eerily Similar to Kourtney Kardashian in This Photo

Despite their 19-year age difference, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian actually have a lot in common: They come from famous families, they’ve both dated Scott Disick, and, to some fans, they look uncannily similar—especially after Richie’s recent brunette makeover.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old model stepped out in Los Angeles for a romantic evening with her 34-year-old boyfriend. For the outing, Richie dressed casually in round sunglasses and a gray sweater, with her hair tied in a bun. Naturally, the couple was photographed by paparazzi, with the pictures immediately circling the blogosphere.

But instead of discussing Richie and Disick’s much talked-about 15-year age difference, fans couldn’t help but notice that the teenager slowly appears to be morphing into her boyfriend’s 38-year-old ex. Fans pointed to Richie’s hair (which she dyed from champagne-blonde to dark brown last week), arguing that she looked eerily similar to Kardashian with her raven locks parted in the center and tied back at her neck—a hairstyle frequently sported by the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

The pictures sparked comments like “Anyone else think that Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, looks really like Scott’s ex Kourtney now?” and “Sofia Richie is morphing into Kourtney Kardashian bit by bit.” Some fans even dug up this 2015 picture of Kardashian sporting nearly the exact same outfit and hairstyle as Richie.

Of course, it’s likely a pure coincidence that Richie sported a very similar outfit and hairstyle that Kardashian wore on a date with Disick two years ago. But there’s no denying that her dark hair ups their lookalike potential so much more. We just want to know if Disick sees the similarity himself.