Sofia Richie Just Responded to Rumors She’s Feuding With Kourtney Kardashian

So, are Kourtney and Sofia friends or nah? Sofia Richie responded to Kourtney Kardashian feud rumors after the model unfollowed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Instagram earlier this month. Sofia, 21, took to her Instagram over the weekend to refollow Kourtney, 40, days after she unfollowed her and caused a bunch of hoopla that Scott Disick’s current and ex-girlfriend don’t get along. Kourtney, for her part, has never followed Sofia and doesn’t follow Scott either.

The unfollow and refollow come after Sofia told Entertainment Tonight that she won’t be on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Well, because I want to get into acting!” she said. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” she said.

Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, also confirmed that the eldest Kardashian sister will take a step back in season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 17 seasons in a full-time role. “[Kourtney] has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” Kendall said in a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just kinda always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.”

Kourtney’s other sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, also hinted that their sister is over her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We love Kourtney and we’ll miss Kourtney,” Khloé told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back,” she said. “They all come back.”

At least we know now that Kourtney and Sofia’s decisions to leave probs aren’t because of a feud.