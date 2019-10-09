This Is Why Sofia Richie Finally Agreed To Appear On ‘KUWTK’

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for well over two years now. Nearly every aspect of the Kardashians’ lives is featured on their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This includes Scott Disick and his love life. Sophie Richie finally joined KUWTK and her reason, after a long time of choosing to remain out of the show is surprising. Sowhat changed her mind?

Acording to a source at HollywoodLife, the 21-year-old model didn’t want to feel pressured to join the show. She wanted to come to the decision on her own, without outside influences pressuring her to make an appearance. Richie has been dating Disick since May 2017, and she first appeared in Season 16 of the famous reality series. The episode aired on October 6th and was all about a family trip to Finland.

“Sophia was very hesitant to shoot the show, but the whole family really encouraged her to overcome her shyness and just do it. And, she’s very happy she did,” the insider close to Richie told HollywoodLife. The source went on to explain that Richie’s confidence in her relationship with Disick is what made her feel comfortable and willing to appear on the show. “The show is a huge part of Scott’s life and if they’re going to be together it just makes sense for her to take part — so that’s really the main factor in her deciding to do this. And, it’s great for her brand. She’s ambitious, so why not take things to the next level?”

Richie won’t be a series regular (is that the term when it’s a reality series?) but she’s fine with just making guest appearances every once in awhile. She’s like a recurring role, if you will, and according to the source, she’s more than OK with that. “So far, she’s still dipping her toes in it, but she isn’t planning on becoming a major cast member,” the source explained. Although you can never be sure what the future maybe bring…”The family really sees potential in her and her relationship with Scott,” the source added, “So who knows where this could go?”

A different source dove more into Richie’s thought process leading up to agreeing to be featured on the show. The model wants to maintain her own career and individuality no matter how involved she becomes in Disick’s world. The brand of the Kardashians is a strong one.

“Sofia is always stop and go when it comes to wanting to be on reality television — whether it would be her own or on Keeping Up. She always seems to have a different idea of what to do,” the second source revealed. “Since she loves Scott and loves the family, she wants to be part of their world, but also wants to be her own person and sometimes it’s hard. She will continue to be on the show from time to time, but it won’t be in a larger capacity. Being a special guest works for her right now,” the source said.

Disick and Richie’s relationship seems as solid as ever. The pair celebrated Kylie Jenner’s birthday with her earlier this summer in Italy. They seemed content in the simply divine Italian village of Positano. Richie shared a rather suggestive shot of her with her man in late September. Looks like Scott won’t ever forget the 21st night of September….

Richie recently opened up about one insecurity she has about their relationship dynamic, though. She thinks Disick acts differently around his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and she doesn’t like that. “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney is around,” she said while at dinner with both Disick and Kardashian. Needless to say, yes. The dynamic between the three of them is absolutely complicated but it does sound like they’re all trying to navigate it as well as possible.

The family that vacations together stays together? Apparently.