Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith May Be Dating After Her Breakup From Scott Disick

Moving on. Fans think Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith are dating after her breakup from Scott Disick. The model and the “Like This” rapper were photographed at a beach in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 5. Their date came less than a month after news broke that Richie and Disick had split for the final time after more than three years of dating.

“They were laughing and joking and looked very intimate,” a source told Us Weekly on Sunday, September 7, of Richie and Smith’s hangout. “Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other.”

Smith and Richie were photographed holding hands in the ocean and picnicking with some friends. After their beach day, the rumored couple were seen at Nobu Malibu with Moisés Arias and his girlfriend. While it sure looked like Smith and Richie’s relationship was romantic based on their PDA photos at the beach, a source told People on Sunday that the two “both loved hanging out” together but aren’t dating—yet. This also isn’t the first time there have been romance rumors about Smith and Richie. The two, who are mutual friends with Kylie Jenner, previously dated in 2012 before Richie’s relationship with Disick.

“Sofia is having a fun summer,” the insider said. “She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn’t seem to be dating.”

Though Richie and Smith are friends at the moment, People’s source notes that both the model and the rapper care a lot about each other. “The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden,” the insider said. “They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy.”

The source continued of Smith and Richie’s dinner at Nobu Malibu, “It was obvious that they both loved hanging out. Jaden had his arm around Sofia and she had a huge smile.”

Richie and Smith’s beach day came two weeks after news broke that she and Disick had broken up after three years of on-again, off-again dating. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking.”

The source continued, “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.”

Disick shares three kids with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he split from in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. The two are parents to sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as daughter, Penelope, 8. Though there have been rumors that Kardashian and Disick have reconnected romantically after his split from Richie, a source told HollywoodLife in June that the two are simply coparents.

“Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way,” the source said. “They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there. They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”