Sofia Richie’s Hot AF Vacation Outfits Have Me Actually Swooning

Scroll To See More Images

As we head into the final days of summer, it dawns on me that I didn’t really have a ~proper~ summer vacation. I guess it makes sense: I’m not in school, so I don’t have three months of vacation in the middle of the year, and I’m not a celebrity or influencer with cash and time to burn. All I can really do is live vicariously through those who get to spend these last few weeks of summer on elaborate vacation, and that’s exactly why I’ve been swooning over Sofia Richie’s Italy and France vacation outfits. I mean, aside from the sights, food and relaxation that can come with a trip to Europe, the fashion is arguably the best part of any vacay. And when that fashion comes from someone as chic as Sofia Richie, you know it’s going to be good.

Sofia Richie’s vacation looks have been—of course—endlessly stylish. From the south of France to Portofino, Italy, Richie has been truly living her best and chicest life. The celeb’s style is exactly what you’d picture when you think long, romantic cruise on an Italian river or scoping out the beaches of France. Seriously, picture your ideal European vacation Instagram outfits, and that’s what Sofia Richie has been wearing throughout her trip.

This white two-piece set is as dreamy as dreamy can be, friends. How can something so simple be so chic? It probably helps that it’s Sofia Richie wearing the outfit on the Amalfi Coast, TBH.

Then, we have this pink Chanel romper bodysuit. OK, Sofia. We get it. You’re hot. (But seriously, I’d die for this outfit.)

Of course, what would a European trip be without a little bit of a vintage vibe? Sofia Richie looks absolutely gorgeous in this floral dress—complete with a sun hat, of course.

A bodycon dress has to be included in all vacation wardrobes, especially when the person on vacation is Sofia Richie.

And then, we have another floral number that leaves me dead on the floor, quaking with envy. Someone please take me on a boat ride in Italy ASAP, so I can recreate this look.