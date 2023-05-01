Sofia Richie Just Married A Music Exec—What to Know About Her Past Relationships

Scroll To See More Images

After growing up as the daughter of Lionel Richie and the little sister to Nicole Richie, it’s safe to say Sofia is used to life in the spotlight. But after dating pop stars and other notable personalities, Sofia Richie’s husband is different from her past boyfriends—whether that’s from her time rubbing shoulders with the KarJenner family, to the low-key Hollywood hotties she’s been dating since. Below, we take a look back at every lucky lover who’s had a chance to date the model so far, including details about who Sofia Richie’s boyfriend is in 2021.

Elliot Grainge

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony on April 22, 2023. “I love Elliot,” her father Lionel told Access Hollywood on April 26, 2022, shortly after his daughter’s announcement. “I’ve known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is.”

Grainge grew up in the UK where he inherited his father’s love for the music business—his dad is none other than Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. “I was a weird kid who used to read the music trades,” he told Variety in a 2019 profile. “What I noticed about my father’s negotiating style was how transparent, honest, and sensible he was. When you put your cards on the table like that, negotiating is less competitive and more about teamwork.”

Sofia went Instagram Official with music executive Elliot Grainge in April 2021, just days after Entertainment Tonight first reported that the pair were dating. On April 6, an insider told the site that the pair “have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Sofia confirmed the speculation by posting a photo of herself and Grainge looking ready to share a kiss. Grainge, who is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects, was said to be getting “serious” with the model just days after going public with their relationship. “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” a source explained to Us Weekly at the time. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

Scott Disick

Before she moved on with Elliot Grainge, Sofia was in her longest relationship yet with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Talentless founder, Scott Disick. The pair, who had a 15-year age difference, started dating during the summer of 2017 and confirmed their relationship in September of that year. Scott and Sofia got so serious that she made her way onto episodes of KUWTK and even went on family vacations with his kids and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

But eventually, Scott’s bond with Kourtney seemingly impacted his relationship with Sofia—and not in a good way. By May 2020, Scott and Sofia ended their relationship after she was reportedly concerned about how much time he spent with the mother of his children. The pair continued to stay in touch and seemingly appeared to reconcile for some time over the summer until finally calling it quits for good in August 2020.

In an episode of KUWTK in March 2021, Scott claimed that he and Sofia ended their relationship after she gave him an “ultimatum” between her and his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. As fans know, Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after almost 10 years of dating. The two share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out,” Scott told Kim and Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK. “And I said like, that’s the most important thing to me is my kids and that’s my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it.” He continued, “She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.’”

A source told OK! on Sunday, April 4 2021 that Sofia doesn’t think Scott’s story is 100 percent true to how their breakup went down. “It seems like Scott’s desperate for attention because of his enormous ego,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Sofia thinks Scott is “twisting the truth” about their breakup to amp up the drama for KUWTK‘s final season. “The way Sofia sees it, she was way more accepting of Kourtney and the kids than Kourtney was of her,” the insider said.

Brooklyn Beckham

Back in 2017, Sofia was rumored to be dating David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn. The model pair were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles and London over the winter of 2016 to early 2017 multiple times, though neither ever confirmed they were dating.

Justin Bieber

In 2016, Sofia and then-22-year-old Justin Bieber had fans convinced they were an item after they were spotted by paparazzi all over Los Angeles. In one instance, the pair were caught hiking up in Hollywood Hills together before then-18-year-old Sofia reportedly decided to join him on the road for his 2016-2017 Purpose World Tour.

