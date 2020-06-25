Sofia Richie Is Apparently ‘Hurt’ by Those Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Rumors

Still processing. Sofia Richie is “hurt” by Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dating rumors, according to a source for People. The magazine reported on Wednesday, June 24, that the model is “still processing” her breakup from the Flip It Like Disick star. News broke that the two split in May after three years of on-again, off-again dating.

“It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times,” the insider said. “It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She’ll be totally fine.”

Since news of Sofia and Scott’s split, there have been rumors that he’s rekindled his romance with Kourtney. Lord Disick and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated on and off for almost a decade before their breakup in 2015. The two also share three kids together: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Rumors that Kourtney and Scott are back together started after the two went on vacation with their kids in Utah in May, the same day that news broke that Scott and Sofia had broken up. The two have also traveled to Wisconsin together with the families of Kourtney’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. While on vacation in Wisconsin, fans also believe that Kourtney wore Scott’s shirt in not one but two Instagram photos, which further fueled rumors that the exes are back together.

While the two have been amicable co-parents for years, a source told HollywoodLife in May to not expect a romantic relationship between Kourtney and Scott anytime soon.

“Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there,” the insider said. “They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”