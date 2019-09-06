Sofia Richie Just Followed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram & Honestly, Her Reason Is Good

Sofia Richie has recently been hanging out with the KarJenner clan a bunch, so it was only a matter of time until she and Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney, started to get closer. Now, Sofia Richie follows Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, reason being that the 21-year-old model is already spending plenty of time IRL around the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Folks, relax. There’s nothing shady about this! Richie is just being mature.

According to a source with HollywoodLife, “Sofia really doesn’t see why people are making such a big deal out of her following Kourtney on Instagram.” OK—but what about the fact that she’s dating Kourt’s literal ex, Scott Disick?

“Sofia is already following a number of other Kardashians and Jenners,” the source added. “After spending more time with Kourtney, Sofia thought it would be a nice, simple gesture.” Fair enough, anonymous source! It is true that Sofia’s gotten far more comfortable around Kourtney in recent weeks, given that Sofia is now Kylie’s new BFF. Not to mention, Kourt, her kids, and Sofia reportedly joined Scott Disick on vacation last December—that’s right, a blended family getaway. If Kourtney could survive Cabo with her ex-baby daddy and his new girlfriend, then this Instagram follow will surely be no big deal.

This latest gesture is simply another chance for Sofia to “continue bridging the gap between them,” the HollywoodLife source added. “Scott means everything to Sofia and she wants nothing more than to leave any awkwardness in the past.” Which, honestly, sounds like a great plan. At this point, it shouldn’t be too hard: We already know that the rest of the KarJenner clan is on board with Sofia.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for Kourtney and Sofia’s relationship moving forward. Who knows? Maybe these two will make the most unlikely pair of friends.