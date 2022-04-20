Sofia Richie’s Engagement Ring Is Gorgeous—See Photos of Her Diamond & Proposal Here

A dazzling ring. After announcing her engagement to Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie’s engagement ring has been the highlight of all her social media posts, and it should be rightfully so! The model announced her engagement to the music executive on April 20, 2022, to much celebration—and she and her friends cannot stop posting about it!

The engagement ring appears to be made with an emerald-cut diamond and a large band that takes up a lot of her ring finger. The couple got engaged in Hawaii surrounded by candles on a beach and with their loved ones. The social media personality posted the moment where Grainger popped the big question on her Instagram. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Richie captioned the post. She teased the ring with a photo of their first kiss as each other’s fiancés.

Tess Kemper, one of Richie’s friends, posted a picture of the couple in a loving post with the caption, “MY BEST FRIENDS ARE GETTING MARRIED 🥺♥️.” Kemper also posted a photo of Richie sporting the ring next to her face with a yellow gown that matches the splendid occasion.

Richie has dated Grainge since 2021 and both have been gushing about each other. They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don’t have any drama,” a source told E! News. “She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they’re just being low-key at home.”

The model was previously linked to Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s alum Scott Disick, who she started dating in 2017. The two split up in 2020 after Richie the pair took a break when Scott went to rehab. By the following year, Richie started her relationship with her now-fiancé, who she knew for most of her life and happens to be the son of music executive Lucian Grainge. ​​The two “have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

