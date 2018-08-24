Sofia Richie Claps Back at Critics of Her Age Difference with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie isn’t a teen anymore. The model made sure everyone and their moms knew that on Friday with an Instagram celebrating her 20th birthday, which many fans also took as a clap back at longtime critics of her relationship—and 16-year age difference—with Scott Disick.

Richie’s Instagram featured her in a hot pink bikini with her abs on full display as she stood with her legs crossed in front of a bamboo-paneled wall. But the real star of the Instagram was Richie’s caption, which captioned The Weeknd’s 2017 song “Reminder.” “I’m like goddamn bitch, I am not a teen choice #20,” Richie wrote in the caption.

Many considered Richie’s caption to be a clap back at those who disapprove of her relationship with Disick, who is 35. Richie and Disick (who is best known as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father to her children) have been on and off since May 2017. In recent months, their relationship seemed stronger than ever, as seen by Disick’s recent gushing over Richie on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Comments on Richie’s Instagram ranged from those who praised her for her on-point clap back to those who pointed out that she was indeed dissing her critics. “EPIC RESPONSE!” one commenter wrote. Another simply added, “shade”

Hopefully Richie’s haters finally take the hint. Now that she’s 20, she’s not taking anymore B.S. Happy birthday, Sof!