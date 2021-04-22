Sofia Richie Ran into Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend at a Workout Class & It Was ‘Very Awkward’

Getting the heck out of there. Sofia Richie ran into Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, at a workout class, and needless to say, it was “very awkward.”

E! News reported on Wednesday, April 21, that both Sofia and Amelia attended a workout class with Forma Pilates in Los Angeles, but only one of them stayed for the whole session. A source told the site that Sofia entered the studio for her workout class but left and returned to her car after just a few minutes.

Why? Well, little did she know that her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend was also at the class. “It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn’t know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time,” the source said. “She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that’s why she left.”

Soon after Sofia left, Amelia was seen arriving at the class in an all-tan look and Yeezy shoes. “Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn’t think they would have any run-in issues,” the source said. (Vogue reports that Sofia has been attending the class since 2019.)

Though Sofia has since moved on with music executive Elliot Grainge, the source notes that the model does not want to be around any of her ex-boyfriend’s new romances. “It would have been extremely awkward if they saw each other,” the insider said.

Scott and Sofia split in August 2020 after three years of on-again, off-again dating. Two months later, Scott confirmed that he and Amelia were an item after they were photographed at a Halloween party together. E! News reported in November 2020 that there are “no hard feelings” between Sofia and Amelia. The source also noted that Sofia and Amelia ran “in the same circles,” but weren’t “super close.” Still, Sofia finds it “definitely weird” to see her ex-boyfriend move on. “It’s awkward and it’s been brought up around Sofia’s friends, but she and Amelia don’t have a friendship so she is brushing it off,” the insider said.

In November 2020, The Daily Mail reported that Sofia unfollowed Amelia, her sister Delilah and her mom Lisa Rinna after Scott’s new relationship news broke. “Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” the source said at the time. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”