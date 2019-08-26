Sofia Richie’s 21st Birthday Was Better Than Yours

Fresh off the whirlwind celebration of Kyle Jenner’s 22nd birthday, Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday party photos and details were iconic AF. The model turned 21 over the weekend, and she celebrated her big day at the Wynn Las Vegas with a slew of friends and loved ones. Sofia has been anticipating this moment for the longest time. “I’ve been thinking about my 21st birthday for years,” she told ELLE ahead of her party. “It’s a birthday I think we all look forward too. What better place to spend it than Las Vegas with all my closest friends?”

Though she had a blowout evening celebration–Sofia spent the entire day at the Wynn resort with her beau, Scott Disick–and her good friends, Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. Apparently, Vegas is one of Sofia’s absolute favorite locations. While she picked the place–the majority of Sofia’s birthday festivities were a surprise.

Her day began with the cutes rose petal covered breakfast, which consisted of pancakes, eggs, bacon and carrot cake. Then Scott gifted her with the sickest car–a fully loaded Aston Martin. Whew–what a life.

Later–Sofia and her crew went to the pool where she wore a vintage Chanel suit and lounged on pillows with her dog Hershela’s face on them–there were also copious amounts of cupcakes available.

As she moved from the pool party to dinner and then the club–Sofia had multiple outfit changes. “When I was talking about my outfits with my stylist, Jill Jacobs, we both knew we were going big,” she told Elle. “I have a few outfit changes through out the day, from the plane, to the pool, and than to the night club. Each outfit is fun and sexy. Jill and I are a great team because we are always on the same page about the vibe. I knew together we were going to make these outfits super special.”

Sofia ended her big night at the Wynn Plaza’s Cipriani Las Vegas for dinner, and she closed out her big day at the XS Nightclub where The Chainsmokers performed, and she was surprised with a massive six-tiered multi-flavor cake.

She said about being 21, “At 21, I am enjoying every moment of life, in the moment. Life is moving so fast, and I never want to look back and think I wish I could of taken those moments in.”

Sis is living.